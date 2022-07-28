Neighbours fans in Lichfield will be given extra chances to meet the man behind one of the show’s favourite characters.

Alan Fletcher will bring his show The Doctor Will See You Now to the Garrick on 16th September.

The city theatre says extra VIP meet and greet tickets have now been made available “due to popular demand”.

The announcement comes as fans of the Australian soap prepare to bid a final farewell to Erinsborough as the show comes to an end after 37 years.

Alan’s stage show will lift the lid on his 28 years as a resident of Ramsay Street.

“This is the perfect opportunity to get up close and personal with one of Neighbours’ biggest stars in a night that will be funny, fabulous, heart-warming and full of details about the history of one of the biggest stars in soap. “With the aid of video footage and music from Neighbours, The Doctor Will See You Now is an interview-style show – which will undoubtedly go off-script and will look back on Alan’s time on the show, along with insights into his own life and career.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

The VIP meet and great tickets are £40. To book, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.