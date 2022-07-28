Places are still available for young drivers to take part in an event in Lichfield next month.

Lichfield Advanced Motorists will be working with people aged 14 to 24 at Curborough Sprint Circuit on 9th August.

Younger visitors will be show techniques of driving, while those who have passed their test being given details of advanced motoring skills.

Grahame Ottewell, chairman of Lichfield Advanced Motorists, said:

“Our aims are to have the older full licence holders drive a car under the guidance of our observers and to look at advanced driving techniques. “For the younger and non-licence holders there is the opportunity to drive a car, probably for the first time, in one of our dual-controlled driving school cars.” Grahame Ottewell, Lichfield Advanced Motorists

To book a space email lamgroupevents@gmail.com.

Lichfield Advanced Motorists is the local branch of the Institute of Advanced Motorists/RoadSmart charity.

The group regularly meets on the morning of the last Sunday of the month at Fradley Village Hall, and in the evening of the second Wednesday of the month at the same venue.

For more details visit www.iamroadsmart.com/groups/lichfield.