Police are appealing for information after a spate of incidents where objects have been thrown from bridges over the M6 Toll road in Burntwood.

Police say a number of incidents have taken place in recent months, including:

18th April at 6pm – a group of youths wearing dark hoodies threw objects from a bridge near Pool Lane.

3rd July at 2.50pm – two youths throwing rocks at vehicles, with one driver having their vehicle damaged.

9th July at 1.30pm – a group of youths dropped a brick onto a vehicle at T6 on the northbound carriageway

PC Jo Wright of the Central Motorway Police Group, said:

“Behaviour such as this is reckless and puts multiple lives in unnecessary danger. “Not only can it cause serious damage to vehicles, but even more worryingly, it can result in serious injury to those travelling in the vehicle and potentially cause a devastating collision.



“We already have officers patrolling known locations, who will not hesitate to take action against perpetrators, to ensure that those travelling can do so safely, so I would encourage young people to think about the consequences of a spilt second silly decision or an attempt to show off, that it can have serious consequences for them and others.



“In addition to this, I would also like to appeal to parents. As we move into warmer weather and school holidays approach, I ask that you check what your children are up to, and where they are going, as well as speak with them about the importance of making safe and responsible decisions.” PC Jo Wright, Central Motorway Police Group

Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help the police investigation is asked to contact officers on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.