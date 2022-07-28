The Eclectic

Midlands-based band The Eclectic will bring songs from across the decades to a Lichfield pub this week.

The six-piece outfit are at The Feathers Inn on Saturday (30th July).

The band are on stage at 9pm and admission is free.

