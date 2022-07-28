The third phase of a housing development in Fradley will be launched later this year, it has been revealed.

Housebuilder Bellway confirmed the next phase at Sheasby Park would be coming online over the next few months.

It comes as the developer marks five years since the first residents moved into the homes off Common Lane.

A total of 624 properties will eventually be built, with 347 already completed.

Marie Richards, sales director for Bellway West Midlands, said:

“A strong and thriving community is taking shape at Sheasby Park, where almost three-quarters of the homes are now occupied. “There are now only 12 houses yet to be bought in phase two, and we will be launching the third phase of 237 homes at Sheasby Park towards the end of this year.” Marie Richards, Bellway West Midlands

The developer said the schemed been “consistently popular with local buyers” over the past five years.

“There’s been particularly strong interest from people looking to upsize into a larger home, including many families attracted by the wide choice of well-regarded schools in the area, such as St Stephen’s Primary, which is around a 20-minute walk away from the site.

“The large area of landscaped public open space provided within the development has been a significant draw for buyers, while the semi-rural village location has also been a key factor in the site’s popularity.”

For more information about the development, call 01543 330152 or visit the Bellway website.