A scheme designed to help people pay their water bills is being expanded.

South Staffs Water says it now hopes to double the number of low income customers it supports through its Assure tariff.

Households earning less than £17,005 a year, plus £1,500 for each dependent child can apply for a 60% discount on their bill in the first year and 40% off in the following 12 months.

Andy Willicott, managing director at South Staffs Water, said:

“The current cost of living crisis means that it’s more important than ever that we support our customers who are struggling financially. “We’re seeing a growing number of customers seek help and many are already benefitting from our Assure tariffs, as well as other financial support. “We are working really hard to make sure as many of our customers as possible are aware of the help we can provide; if customers are struggling, we want them to know that they needn’t worry. “We want anyone who is struggling to contact us and we will see how we can help.” Andy Willicott, South Staffs Water

Other measures available to South Staffs Water customers include payment breaks and flexible plans.

For more details on applying for the Assure tariff visit www.south-staffs-water.co.uk/assure.