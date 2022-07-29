Fans heading to Chasetown for their pre-season friendly with Tamworth next week will be able to watch the game for £1.

The Scholars have confirmed the cut-price admission for the game on Tuesday (2nd August).

A spokesperson said:

“It comes off the back of the fantastic support that we received from our loyal supporters and local community for our first friendly against an Aston Villa XI.” Chasetown FC spokesperson

The Scholars drew their most recent pre-season game after Liam Kirton netted their goal in a 1-1 draw at Dudley Town.