A Fradley logistics business has been recognised for work to support former servicemen and women.

Palletways UK has been announced as been given the Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) by the Ministry of Defence.

It comes after the business unveiled a programme which offers six-week placements to help military personnel transfer into civilian life.

Rob Gittins, managing director of Palletways UK, said:

“We couldn’t be more proud of this award win – tapping into the skills and experience of the armed forces community will add value to our business and it’d be our privilege to welcome more ex-forces personnel to our team.” Rob Gittins, Palletways UK

The company is one of 23 employers to be awarded silver this year – and is one of four from the Staffordshire area.

Maggie Williamson, service excellence general manager at Palletways UK, is one of many ex-forces personnel to work for the Fradley-based company.

She joined the Women’s Royal Army Corps aged 18, going on to serve in Cyprus and various camps in Germany and Northern Ireland. She said: