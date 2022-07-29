A Fradley logistics business has been recognised for work to support former servicemen and women.
Palletways UK has been announced as been given the Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) by the Ministry of Defence.
It comes after the business unveiled a programme which offers six-week placements to help military personnel transfer into civilian life.
Rob Gittins, managing director of Palletways UK, said:
“We couldn’t be more proud of this award win – tapping into the skills and experience of the armed forces community will add value to our business and it’d be our privilege to welcome more ex-forces personnel to our team.”Rob Gittins, Palletways UK
The company is one of 23 employers to be awarded silver this year – and is one of four from the Staffordshire area.
Maggie Williamson, service excellence general manager at Palletways UK, is one of many ex-forces personnel to work for the Fradley-based company.
She joined the Women’s Royal Army Corps aged 18, going on to serve in Cyprus and various camps in Germany and Northern Ireland. She said:
“It was the most amazing time and the army made me the person I am today. However, returning to civilian life was scary.
“After two long-term jobs, I interviewed to join Palletways. As soon as I stepped through the door, I knew I wanted to work here – everyone was so welcoming and friendly.
“Eighteen years on, it’s still a great honour to be part of the Palletways team and I’m particularly proud that it has signed the Armed Forces Covenant.
“Now that my first career and current role have joined forces, I look forward to more exciting times and potentially meeting more veterans like myself.”Maggie Williamson, Palletways UK
Our volunteers moderated 1393 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.