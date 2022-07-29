Health leaders are urging eligible people across Staffordshire to take up their Covid boosters when they are offered this autumn.
It has been confirmed that those aged over 50 will be able to receive an additional jab.
Others eligible include:
- those aged five to 49 in a clinical risk group, including pregnant women
- those aged five to 49 who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression
- those aged 16 to 49 who are carers
- residents in a care home for older adults and staff working in care homes for older adults
- frontline health and social care workers
Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for public health, Cllr Paul Northcott, said:
“Vaccination remains our best defence against Covid, and I urge anybody who is eligible to come forward for the autumn booster as soon as you are invited by the NHS.
“Viruses spread more easily in the colder seasons, so it is vital that our most vulnerable residents receive a booster vaccine to strengthen their immunity and reduce pressure on the NHS”Cllr Paul Northcott, Staffordshire County Council
Full information on the autumn Covid booster can be found online.
