A site manager at a Lichfield housing development has been honoured with an award.
Andy Johnson, from Taylor Wimpey’s Bower Park scheme, has received the National House Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Quality award.
He was one of four of the company’s site managers in the Midlands to get the accolade.
Phil Hooper, production director at Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said:
“We have always been committed to maintaining the highest levels of quality and customer service and we continue to be an NHBC award-winning homebuilder year after year.
“This award is thoroughly deserved and we’re incredibly proud of our site managers.”Phil Hooper, Taylor Wimpey Midlands
Steve Wood, NHBC chief executive, said:
“For more than 40 years, Pride in the Job has been an important part of our work to help drive construction quality – winning site managers tell us that it inspires them to give a little extra and to strive harder for ever-higher standards in house building.
“Congratulations to all the Pride in the Job 2022 Quality Award winners. They are an inspiration to us all and should be very proud of the quality of new homes they are creating.”Steve Wood, NHBC
