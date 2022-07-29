A site manager at a Lichfield housing development has been honoured with an award.

Andy Johnson, from Taylor Wimpey’s Bower Park scheme, has received the National House Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Quality award.

He was one of four of the company’s site managers in the Midlands to get the accolade.

Phil Hooper, production director at Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said:

“We have always been committed to maintaining the highest levels of quality and customer service and we continue to be an NHBC award-winning homebuilder year after year. “This award is thoroughly deserved and we’re incredibly proud of our site managers.” Phil Hooper, Taylor Wimpey Midlands

Steve Wood, NHBC chief executive, said: