Plans for new signage on a former supermarket in Lichfield have been approved.

The Salvation Army is converting the ex-Lidl store ion Eastern Avenue into a new donation centre.

Planning permission has now been granted for the eight new signs to be erected at the site.

The Lichfield location will join 26 larger donation centres operated by the charity alongside its traditional charity stores.

“Larger in size than our typical charity shops, these stores are designed to receive donations of household items such as furniture and homeware, alongside the kind of clothing, books and other pre-loved items commonly found in charity shops. “The money generated from the sale of these items is used to support the Salvation Army’s ongoing mission to help those in need.” The Salvation Army

