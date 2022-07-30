A crackdown on the sale of illegal vapes and e-cigarettes across Staffordshire is taking place.

Trading Standards said there had been a rise in such products being offered across the county.

Since April, 3,500 illegal vapes with a street value of £27,000 have been seized.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Vapes and e-cigarettes are becoming more popular as an alternative to cigarettes but as this increases so does the frequency of illegal and counterfeit products. “These products come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and a worrying trend Trading Standards are seeing is that the products are becoming more popular with children with increasing numbers trying them. “Our officers are working hard to make sure retailers in Staffordshire are following the rules and removing any items that don’t comply. “The service does rely on responsible businesses and members of the public for any information they have in relation to illegal trading. “The information is used to target those who flout the rules and ensure these dangerous products are removed from sale.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

As part of the crack down, Trading Standards are also working with retailers to make sure that products are being sold responsibly.

Anyone with information on the sale of illegal or counterfeit products in Staffordshire is asked to contact the Trading Standards confidential helpline on 01785 330356.