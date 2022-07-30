A musical based on an award-winning film is coming to Lichfield next month.

The Hub at St Mary’s will welcome Once – The Musical between 26th August and 17th September .

It tells the story of two disenfranchised artists, drawn together by their shared love of music.

Director Christopher Buckle said:

“We are so blessed to have the opportunity to bring this beautifully human story to the Midlands in this brand new, regional debut production of Once – The Musical. “We wanted to ensure our production stays true to the message at its core, so we’ve included accessible performances to ensure that anyone who wants to experience the show will have the opportunity to do so. “We believe theatre has the potential and responsibility to support the strengthening of communities and actively fight the injustices that provide a select few opportunities that should be accessible to everyone.” Christopher Buckle

Tickets for the show can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.