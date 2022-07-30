Plans to resurface a Burntwood junction as part of a £5.2million investment across Staffordshire have been approved.

The A5195 Ogley Hay Road roundabout is one of eight projects confirmed by Staffordshire County Council.

An initial funding pot of £3.9million has now been boosted by an extra £1.3million.

Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport said: