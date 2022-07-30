Plans to resurface a Burntwood junction as part of a £5.2million investment across Staffordshire have been approved.
The A5195 Ogley Hay Road roundabout is one of eight projects confirmed by Staffordshire County Council.
An initial funding pot of £3.9million has now been boosted by an extra £1.3million.
Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport said:
“Having good roads is important for everyone, from residents to businesses, so it is essential we do everything we can to make improvements to major gateways to traffic in our county.
“The benefits of having improved major gateways and smoother journeys into the county will be experienced by everyone who lives and works in Staffordshire.”Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council
Our volunteers moderated 1383 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.
So where has the money gone from the council tax that we all pay for to have the roads resurfaced as they are all in a bad way especially in Lichfield
Leave a comment