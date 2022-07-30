People are being given the chance to experience sights and sounds from their hospice bed thanks to virtual reality technology.

Experiences available through a headset at St Giles Hospice include cities of the world, space, and wildlife, as well as a specific film narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

The Whittington-based hospice’s occupational therapy team has been delivering the VR experience to patients.

Janet is currently living with endometrial cancer and is a patient at St Giles Hospice.

As well as assisting with mobility issues, staff help patients take part in things they enjoy and which could help as a distraction from their condition.

Occupational therapist Beth Robinson said:

“The use of the VR headsets helps our patients to immerse themselves into a calming space. “This distraction related activity enables our patients to escape the realities of their present situation and offers a form of relaxation. “It’s lovely to see the benefits the VR headsets offer to our patients – they appear calm and relaxed.” Beth Robinson, St Giles Hospice

One of the patients to benefit was Janet, 71, who was transported to the beach thanks to the virtual reality film.

She said: