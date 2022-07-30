Young footballers are being given the chance to shine by a new club in Fradley.

Six junior teams will turn out for Fradley AFC after a weekend of trials saw a large number of players turn up before a signing session at Cafe No 8.

Tosh Crompton, vice chair of Fradley AFC, said he was delighted with the response from families across the area.

“We have been overwhelmed by the positive response from everyone in the area, and members of the parish council have told us we are doing a great job – which is wonderful to hear. “This isn’t just about Fradley AFC, it is about bringing the community together – Café No 8 is a great place to get meet up and do the signings. “Not only is the café our sponsor, but owner Katie Wilkinson is our director of football thanks to her experience as a professional footballer. “She grew up playing for Aston Villa and has represented England. As well as having spells at Birmingham City, Katie currently plays for Coventry United.” Tosh Crompton

Fradley AFC has ensured that the history of the village isn’t forgotten by its young players, with the club logo and team names paying tribute to the village’s past as an RAF base. It’s six teams include the Hurricanes, Hawks, Tornadoes, Harriers, Spitfires and Typhoons.

There is also going to be a Wildcats group, which will be girls-only on a Wednesday evening.

Fradley AFC currently uses the field at St Stephen’s Primary School, but they are working with David Wilson Homes and Barratt Homes to create two junior football pitches.