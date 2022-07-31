Two Burntwood women say they have been “blown away” by the support they have received for a fundraising challenge they are undertaking.

Shellie Shakespeare and Stephanie Saddler will be climbing Mount Snowdon next weekend to raise money for the British Liver Trust.

Shellie said there were very personal reasons why they decided to take on the charity challenge.

“My dad passed away in March 2020 with liver failure, but prior to this the British Liver Trust had been a lifeline to us, as they gave over the phone advice and were a huge support. “Then at Christmas 2020 my husband Jon was diagnosed with Hemochromatosis, which is a rare genetic blood disorder which if left could cause chirrosis of the liver. “Yet again The British Liver Trust have been on hand giving more advice and support, as at the moment there is no cure or treatment for it, so the only thing that can be done is the removal of blood through venesections, which will be a lifetime of ongoing treatment. “So with the help of Steph I want to give something back, as in such dark times they have been amazing. “To get to the top is going to be a tough journey, but also a once in a lifetime moment.” Shellie Shakespeare

The duo said the response they had received so far had been overwhelming.

“The support we have had from the local community has been amazing. “We have been bag packing at Burntwood Morrisons, we held a cake sale at Gentleshaw Primary Academy, a ladies night at Gentleshaw Village Hall, support from Strawberry Fields and even a Greek charity night with auction.



“We have actually raised £5,000 with more coming in . We have been really blown away by people’s generosity.” Shellie Shakespeare

People can donate via their online fundraising page.