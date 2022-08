The music of Fleetwood Mac will be celebrated in a show at the Lichfield Garrick.

Go Your Own Way will see hits such as Dreams, Don’t Stop, Gold Dust Woman and Little Lies brought to the city stage on Friday (5th August).

A spokesperson said:

“Paying tribute to Fleetwood, this show perfectly recreates their live energy and passion.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £27.50 and can be booked online.