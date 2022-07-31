Plans to build a chalet bungalow on land in Burntwood have been unveiled.

The proposals would see the building constructed on the site of a garden and garage alongside 2 Chorley Road.

A planning statement said the layout of the plot would allow for a second property to be built.

“The existing site is split into two levels – a higher level where the existing bungalow sits and a lower site of the garden and garage area. “A retaining wall and a close boarded fence will be located on this natural site division to separate the two plots.” Planning statement

