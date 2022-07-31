A councillor has reminded residents about their responsibility to ensure those clearing any rubbish for them are disposing of it correctly.

The Roche in Burntwood was blocked earlier this week after waste including window frames, wood and chairs was left on the carriageway.

Cllr Rob Birch, chairman of Burntwood Town Council and a member of Lichfield District Council, said people had a role to play in preventing rubbish being dumped on local roads.

“Unfortunately this area is one that sees fairly regular fly-tipping so this could well happen again. “It is not just the person dumping the rubbish to blame but also the people who pay them to take it away – if you have waste to dispose of then make sure you are doing it at the local tip or commission a licensed waste carrier to do it on your behalf. “If the rubbish is traced back to you then you could also be prosecuted, even if you didn’t dump it yourself.” Cllr Rob Birch, Burntwood Town Council

The waste was cleared by a team from Lichfield District Council after the incident was reported by Cllr Birch.

“The staff from the district council were very quick in responding and the road was cleared the same day. “They did an excellent job – but it is a shame they needed to in the first place.” Cllr Rob Birch, Burntwood Town Council

People can report fly-tipping or provide information about offences at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/report or by calling 01543 308999.