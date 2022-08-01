Police are appealing for information after a house was burgled in Little Aston.

The property on Walsall Road was targeted between 6pm and 8.30pm on 27th July.

A set of keys, a mobile phone and a black briefcase containing certificates and a diary were taken after a door had been left unlocked.

Anyone with information on the incident or the missing items can contact police on 101, quoting incident 374 of 28th July.