Police are appealing for information after a house was burgled in Little Aston.
The property on Walsall Road was targeted between 6pm and 8.30pm on 27th July.
A set of keys, a mobile phone and a black briefcase containing certificates and a diary were taken after a door had been left unlocked.
Anyone with information on the incident or the missing items can contact police on 101, quoting incident 374 of 28th July.
Why is this Lichfield news ? Little Aston isn’t in our concern ?
Mr Mr – Lichfield Live covers the Lichfield District Council area. The Little Aston and Stonnall ward is part of LDC and represented by two councillors.
Some of us in Lichfield have pincher the pincher as our MP but are still in Lichfield unless you have forgotten
B74 postcode don’t found very Lichfield district to me and I never have customers referring to “Little Aston Lichfield” but hey ho you learn something every day !!! Apologies to the B74 people whoever you are 🤔
