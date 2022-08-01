A councillor has renewed calls for more to be done to secure government jobs for Lichfield.
It comes after confirmation that 20 departments would be moving to Birmingham as part of the Levelling Up agenda.
Cllr Paul Ray, Lib Dem representative for the Chadsmead ward at Lichfield District Council, said the news demonstrated why more needed to go done to champion the city’s cause when it came to attracting such jobs.
“This news of 1,700 jobs going to Birmingham shows it can be done.
“Lichfield is great location for such jobs due to the skills, spare office space and connectivity it offers.
“I continue to urge Lichfield District Council to make this happen for our district.”Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council
At a meeting last month Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, said discussions were taking place and that the long-awaited Birmingham Road Site redevelopment could also be a lure for government jobs.
“Lichfield is very much a place the Government wishes to level other places up to – we are a beacon of economic activity and we know people who live here earn much higher than average salaries on average.Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
“We have discussed how we might keep an eye on recent shuffles in Government to make sure we can lobby them.
“We also have a very active economic development team who are very focused on ensuring Lichfield – as a small city accessible to London – is in prime position to take some of those jobs.
“As part of Birmingham Road Site we are going to have grade A office space which would be absolutely ideal.
“We have plenty in motion to see the vision Cllr Ray sets out.”
