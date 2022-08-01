A councillor has renewed calls for more to be done to secure government jobs for Lichfield.

It comes after confirmation that 20 departments would be moving to Birmingham as part of the Levelling Up agenda.

Cllr Paul Ray, Lib Dem representative for the Chadsmead ward at Lichfield District Council, said the news demonstrated why more needed to go done to champion the city’s cause when it came to attracting such jobs.

“This news of 1,700 jobs going to Birmingham shows it can be done. “Lichfield is great location for such jobs due to the skills, spare office space and connectivity it offers. “I continue to urge Lichfield District Council to make this happen for our district.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

At a meeting last month Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, said discussions were taking place and that the long-awaited Birmingham Road Site redevelopment could also be a lure for government jobs.