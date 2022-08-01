People wanting to grow their own Christmas dinner trimmings are being given a helping hand at an event in Shenstone.

Dobbies garden centre will offer green-fingered advice at a workshop on 6th August.

Experts will give information on how to grow the likes of potatoes, carrots, kale and parsnips.

Sarah Murray, Dobbies’ partnership and events manager, said:

“We’re putting on our Santa hats early this year at Dobbies’ Shenstone store and doing everything we can to get our customers ready for the big day in a sustainable way. “We’re passionate about encouraging growing your own and are looking to help reduce our customers’ carbon footprint when it comes to food transport and wastage. “Our customers really enjoy our monthly Grow How sessions, and we’re excited to get into the festive swing this August in our Shenstone store.” Sarah Murray, Dobbies

