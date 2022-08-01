Clothes hangers

Exploitation in the clothing industry will be explored in a session at Lichfield Cathedral.

Speakers will discuss a range of issues, while clothes purchased from local charity shops will also be modelled at the Re>Dress event oat 7.30pm on 10th August.

A spokesperson said:

“We will be sharing information about human and environmental issues behind fast fashion and textile manufacturing.”

Admission to the event is free.

