Grassroots footballers and coaches are being asked to take part in a survey to help tackle discrimination and abuse in the game.

The Football Association and Kick It Out have launched the study to help identify what barriers there may be to reporting such incidents.

They are keen to gain feedback on reporting and disciplinary processes from those who have “experienced or witnessed acts of discriminatory abuse, assault or physical contact across the grassroots game”.

Tajean Hutton, grassroots manager at Kick It Out, said:

“We receive a number of reports every year concerning discriminatory abuse in grassroots football, so we want to better understand how we can play our part in improving the reporting process at this level of the game. “This research will provide crucial insight which we will use to inform our grassroots reporting work alongside The FA and make the right changes, which will ultimately help the people we want to support and hopefully improve their experience in the game for the better.” Tajean Hutton, Kick It Out

The research includes a confidential survey which will take around 15 minutes to complete.

Dal Darroch, The Football Association’s head of diversity and inclusion strategic programmes, said: