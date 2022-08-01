Plans for new fencing to be installed at a Lichfield school over concerns about trespassers have been approved.

The Friary School said the 2.3m high fence was needed due to “significant concerns” about people accessing the grounds.

The proposals will also see the introduction of new access barriers.

A planning statement said:

“The development seeks to improve safeguarding of pupils and staff at the school following a number of incidents of trespassers gaining access to the site during school hours and also vulnerable pupils leaving the site without authorisation.



“The fencing layout has been carefully considered to ensure that it meets the needs of the school whilst minimising any aesthetic or environmental impact on the local area.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.