A host of activities are on offer to entertain children at a fun day in Lichfield this week.

Beacon Park will host inflatables, a carousel, stalls and activities tomorrow (3rd August).

Children are invited to bring along their soft toys to compete in the free teddy races, including ted on the head, the teddy sprint and teddy wanging.

There will also be races in celebration of the Commonwealth Games to include older children and adults such as a 25 metre sprint, hurdles, soft javelin and long jump.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for leisure, Cllr Andy Smith, said:

“There will be lots for all the family to enjoy at the fun day in Beacon Park on Wednesday. “Come along and join in the activities which have been arranged by our fantastic parks team.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

The event takes place from 11am to 3pm.