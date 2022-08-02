A buddhist temple is hosting a summer fete in Kings Bromley.

The Wat Mahathat Buddhist Temple event will feature a range of activities from 11am to 5pm on 27th and 28th August.

A spokesperson said:

“Challenge our inflatable shoot outs, try your luck on our classic games or sit back relax and enjoy the entertainment.

“People can also join the Metta Light workshops and chats for insight to meditation and the Dhamma.

“There will be an array of food choices so you won’t go hungry.”