Final preparations are underway for the return of the summer proms at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers and soprano Louise Callinan will entertain the crowds on Saturday (5th August) and Sunday.

Mark Ellis, interim lead at the arboretum, said:

“The Summer Proms are a fantastic opportunity for people to experience the National Memorial Arboretum in a different way, and we look forward to putting on a first-class experience for everyone that comes.“ Mark Ellis, National Memorial Arboretum

More details are available at www.thenma.org.uk/summerproms.