All the fun of the fair is coming to Burntwood.

The Pat Collins Funfair will be at Burntwood Leisure Centre from 10th to 21st August.

The attraction will also feature workshops with touring artist Tess Radcliffe to show people how to create fairground art, and a main stage offering entertainment alongside the rides.

Elleray Harris, marketing manager for Pat Collins Funfair, said:

“We are really looking forward to returning to Burntwood where we have been holding a fair for decades. “We’ll have all the familiar rides plus elements of a modern festival with entertainment and art workshops.” Elleray Harris, Pat Collins Funfair

People are also being asked for their fairground fun memories to help fill an online archive and chart the history of funfairs.

Anyone with memories and photos can send them to events@patcollinsfunfairs.co.uk.