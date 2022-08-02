A Lichfield aerial yoga business is hoping to fly high as it begins an expansion programme.

Natalie Robertson founded Rise Aerial Yoga in 2016 and has seen numbers visiting her studio each week grow ever since.

She has now unveiled plans to expand by opening a dedicated hot yoga studio on the same site at Essington Close.

The business is being supporting by Staffordshire County Council’s free Let’s Do Mentoring programme to help complete a rebrand to incorporate both practices under one new Rise Yoga branda.

Natalie also plans to further extend the studio’s offer to not only include more aerial yoga classes to meet demand, but to also introduce classes in the emerging practice of face yoga.

The Lichfield businesswoman said she also hoped to take on more staff later this year.

Natalie Robertson

“I’m incredibly excited to announce that we are expanding and rebranding the business. “Bringing the two yoga entities together – aerial and hot yoga – is part of my long-term vision to create a comprehensive and united yoga community on one site. “Improving our wellbeing, including both mentally and physically, has always been at the forefront for me, but I think it’s more important than ever at the moment and I think that’s demonstrated by the continued growth in demand and popularity of both of these yoga disciplines. “I’m now looking forward to further building on the success of the business across the board, including with new classes and instructors, in the near future as the studio and our clients continue to grow in strength together as we approach our six year anniversary in September.” Natalie Robertson

Under the county’s Let’s Do Mentoring Programme Natalie and her venture are being supported by business mentor Richard Carty, of Excellerator and PR mentor Justine Halifax, of Angel Media.

For more details on Rise Yoga, visit www.riseyogastudio.co.uk.