Lichfield’s MP says the restoration of derelict buildings can be achieved – but warned of the risks of searching for a “perfection” in such projects.

Michael Fabricant made his comments after a response to a consultation on the future of the city’s conservation area by Lichfield Civic Society.

The group had pointed to the redevelopment of some historic areas as “far from attractive”.

Mr Fabricant said he supported many of the points, but said the Regal Cinema development had shown a sympathetic approach could be taken to breathe new life into older buildings.

The Conservative MP said:

“As ever, I agree with many of the points raised by the Lichfield Civic Society – and certainly with their overall thrust. “There is always a danger, however, that the search for perfection in the redevelopment of an abandoned site, such as the old Regal Cinema in Tamworth Street, can lead to developers pulling out and the site left to decay. “Despite the lift shaft breaking the roof line which has been criticised by the civic society, I think that the construction and development company should be applauded in restoring this previously abandoned site and revitalising this part of Lichfield.” Michael Fabricant

Mr Fabricant has also backed the civic society’s call for action to be taken on a disused pub in Lichfield that has been boarded up for more than a decade.