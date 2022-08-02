A former dentist had been confirmed as the new president of the Rotary Club of Lichfield.
Elizabeth Wall, who had been a member of the group for 12 years, will replace Mike Castree.
Having set up her own dental practice in the city around 35 years ago, she was then ordained as a priest.
Elizabeth said:
“In my year in office I intend to have extra cooperation with other clubs and launch some new projects in the coming year to raise monies for local and international charities.”Elizabeth Wall
Our volunteers moderated 1345 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.