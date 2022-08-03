The Mighty Boing will bring ska hits to the stage at a Lichfield pub this weekend.

The five-piece Midlands group will be at The Feathers Inn on Saturday (6th August).

A spokesperson said:

“The Mighty Boing are substance wrapped with individuality, armed with an array of catchy harmony-filled music,while visually taking you along for the ride on their manic antics that will get you stomping with their own brand of originality and rewritten classics.”

Admission is free and the band are on stage from 9pm.