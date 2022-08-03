A community speedwatch scheme is hoping to cut the number of drivers travelling over the speed limit on a “dangerous” road in Lichfield.

Members of the Curborough Action Group were joined by Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall and Deputy Staffordshire Commissioner Helen Fisher as part of their latest efforts to improve safety on Eastern Avenue.

Daniel Floyd, from the action group, said:

“The community speedwatch aims to educate drivers on the speeds they are traveling in the area and thus reducing the number of speeders. “Eastern Avenue is a very dangerous road in Lichfield, so anything we can do to reduce the number of accidents and raise awareness on what speed people are doing is great.” Daniel Floyd, Curborough Action Group

People can find out more about volunteering via the Curborough Action Group Facebook page.