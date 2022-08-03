Members of Lichfield Squash Club have donated surplus equipment to help grow the sport in Africa.

The club has made links with players from the Ugandan team currently competing in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

James Roberts initially spoke with Uganda’s number one squash player Mike Kawooya via social media and heard about his efforts to grow the game by running free squash coaching programmes in the city of Kampala.

But Mike’s biggest challenge has been the lack of availability of suitable squash equipment, with rackets, balls, shoes and clothing all being very difficult to come by.

As a result, Lichfield Squash Club decided to donate some surplus equipment, including a complete Karakal squash and racketball coaching set provided by England Squash during World Squash Day in 2019.

It consists of junior and adult squash rackets, as well as six racketball rackets.

James, along with fellow Lichfield player Mark Davey, went along to the Commonwealth Games squash venue to watch the action and hand over the equipment.

James said:

“Mike is so passionate about squash and developing the sport in Uganda so we are delighted to be able to help him with his squash programmes. “The Karakal coaching set was surplus to our requirements, given that we had already invested in our own equipment, so we are pleased that it will be put to such good use.” James Roberts

Mike competed in the squash singles competition, making it through to the second round, where he was defeated by Joel Makin of Wales.

People inspired by the action at the Commonwealth Games are also being invited to try the sport at a session organised by Lichfield Squash Club as part of the Lichfield Festival of Sport.

This event is taking place at King Edward VI School Sports Centre on Saturday (6th August) at 10am or 11am.

Participants will be shown the basics of the game and all rackets and balls will be provided. People of all ages are welcome to attend and should come dressed in appropriate sports clothing and non-marking trainers.