A football shirt signed by a team of players who won the European Cup is being auctioned in Lichfield.

The Aston Villa jersey features 19 signatures from the likes of goalkeeper Nigel Spink and Peter Withe – who scored the goal that saw the club lift the trophy in 1982.

It will go under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on Monday (8th August).

The shirt also features the signatures of Des Bremner, Kenny Swain, Colin Gibson, Allan Evans and Jimmy Rimmer.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“It’s a superb piece of sporting memorabilia which would be a showstopper on the wall of any Villa fan. “And what a match to commemorate, too – Aston Villa won the 1980-1981 Football League, but this was the first time lifting the European Cup, which also continued the streak of English teams winning the trophy. “Brian Moore’s commentary of the winning goal went on to be displayed at Villa Park. “And it was an especially huge day for replacement goalkeeper Nigel Spink, who kept a clean sheet with a highly praised performance leading to him becoming Villa’s first choice goalie for the next 10 seasons.” Richard Winterton

The shirt and a framed poster print depicting Aston Villa playing in the FA cup final at Wembley in 2000 are expected to sell for in excess of £200 in Monday’s auction, which starts at 9.30am.

For more details visit the Richard Winterton Auctioneers website.