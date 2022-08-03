A housebuilder is warning youngsters about the dangers of playing on construction sites during the school holidays.

David Wilson Homes said that while building equipment and materials can look appealing for children, it was important they were aware of the dangers.

Managing director Dominic Harman has urged parents to ensure youngsters did not look to gain access to construction sites.

“Developers like ourselves are building more new homes at sites all over the country, but until they are completed these places can be dangerous. “While we do watch out for youngsters during the day and secure our developments at night, we would like to ask parents to ensure the safety of their children during the holidays, especially if they live near an active building site.” Dominic Harman, David Wilson Homes

David Wilson Homes is currently constructing properties at the Anson Gardens development in Fradley.