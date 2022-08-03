Staffordshire Police has pledged its commitment to the Armed Forces by signing a national covenant.

Chief Constable Chris Noble made the pledge at the force’s headquarters, promising to ensure those who serve or have served in the military and their families, are treated fairly.

The covenant commits to supporting members of the Armed Forces in a number of ways, including:

Bespoke victim support for veterans and members affected by crime.

Supporting local charities in diversionary activities for veterans.

Delivering focused training for officers and staff around the requirements of Armed Forces colleagues.

Ensuring members do not face disadvantages in the provision of public services.

Staffordshire Police is also establishing a dedicated Armed Forces Network, to offer further support for any veterans, reservists or serving family members of those who are employed by the force.

Chief Constable Noble said:

“The force has always supported those who serve or who have served in the armed forces and their families. “But, by signing the pledge, along with other police forces across England and Wales, we are committing to honour the Armed Forces Covenant and support the Armed Forces community. “I would like to thank those in the force who are members or veterans of the Armed Forces for the invaluable work that they do every day for the communities of Staffordshire.” Chief Constable Chris Noble, Staffordshire Police

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said: