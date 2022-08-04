Churches across Lichfield and Burntwood should “seize the opportunity” to allow same sex marriages, an MP has said.
It comes after the Archbishop of Canterbury offered support to churches wishing to carry out gay weddings by pledging not to punish them for doing so.
The Most Reverend Justin Welby told a decennial gathering of the Anglican Communion: “I neither have, nor do I seek, the authority to discipline or exclude a church of the Anglican Communion. I will not do so.”
Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said:
“I hope many Church of England churches and cathedrals in the West Midlands and beyond will now seize this opportunity to do God’s work and make many same sex couples happy and fulfilled by allowing marriage in church.”Michael Fabricant
The Archbishop of Canterbury confirmed the “validity” of Resolution 1.10 from the 1998 Lambeth Conference, which affirmed that marriage was “between a man and a woman”, and that same-sex relationships were unscriptural – is “not in doubt”.
But he added:
“As Lambeth 1.10 also states ‘all baptised, believing and faithful persons, regardless of sexual orientation are full members of the Body of Christ’ and to be welcomed, cared for and treated with respect.’”The Archbishop of Canterbury
Mr Fabricant said:
“This is a clever compromise by the Archbishop.
“I have spoken before about this as some bishops from the Anglican communion community – particularly those from Africa, south Asia and other developing countries – do not exhibit the same tolerance and love for all their congregants that we do in the West.
“This has already caused schisms particularly in some Anglican churches in the United States.
“I do sometimes wonder whether on balance the Anglican community would be better splitting into two different communions – the tolerant and the intolerant with the Archbishop presiding over the tolerant wing.
“In any event, I hope that Lichfield Cathedral might lead the way on this.
“There are many Christian congregants in same sex relationships whose joy would be fulfilled by marriage in Lichfield’s beautiful 13th Century cathedral.
“I realise I will anger the intolerant by expressing these views, and I have no authority over the Church of England in any event. Still, I hope my comments will cause some reflection and that maybe some priests will seize the opportunity that the Archbishop has presented.”Michael Fabricant
It’s interest. Michael is impossible to contact, meet with, and generally has very little to say about the constituency he represents, choosing instead to invest in his little media-profile led side career, or use his position to promote the profile of his buddies.
However, when there’s a cause that DIRECTLY affects him, like this one, he’s happy to talk about it.
When are people in Lichfield going to wake up to the reality that, this man is the laziest MP in the Midlands? He only shouts his mouth off when his mates become embroiled in the latest seedy saga. His defence of Chris Pincher was unforgivable, as was his defence of the MP caught watching porn in the commons.
Seriously – we should expect, and demand more from an MP.
So if your views are different to our saintly MP that means you are “intolerant”? My tolerence to that particular institution waned with the revelation of the pedophiles who predated their members. Along with the cover up measures they employed. Regardless of any gender relationship I would not wish to stand before their alter to receive approbation of my marriage. The history shames them all.
