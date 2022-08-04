Lichfield’s new police commander has described the role as “an honour”.

Chief Inspector Paul Cooke has taken up the post after more than 20 years of service across Staffordshire Police.

In a post on social media, he said he was delighted to be able to work with communities in Lichfield.

“It is an honour to come and work in such a wonderful city. “I can’t wait to get to work with everyone to deliver the best service we can.” Chief Inspector Paul Cooke, Staffordshire Police

The new deputy commander for Lichfield is Inspector Karen Green.