A screening of the National Theatre’s Much Ado About Nothing is being held at the Lichfield Garrick.

Starring Katherine Parkinson and John Heffernan, the show will tell Shakespeare’s tale of sun, sea and mistaken identity on 8th September.

A spokesperson said:

“The legendary family-run Hotel Messina on the Italian Riveria has been visited by artists, celebrities and royalty – but when the owner’s daughter weds a dashing young soldier, not all guests are in the mood for love. “A string of scandalous deceptions soon surround not only the young couple, but also the adamantly single Beatrice and Benedick.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £16.50 and can be booked online.