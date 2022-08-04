A Whittington charity is calling on super heroes to help support a fundraising event.

The St Giles Hospice Hero Walk will see participants don costumes for the family friendly 5km walk.

Taking place on 24th September at Sutton Park, the event will help raise funds for the work of the Whittington hospice.

Zoe Wright, events manager at St Giles Hospice, said:

“Our Hero Walk has activities and entertainment for everyone. You can enjoy games, refreshments and pose for some super family snaps before setting off on your activity adventure.” Zoe Wright, St Giles Hospice

The family walk and fun day will kick off at 10am, with a welcome speech at 10.30am before the walk starts at 11am.

Entry is £3 for under threes, £6 for under 16s and £10 for adults. Doggy sidekicks can take part for free.

“The entry fee for this heroic event only covers the administration cost of Hero Walk, but by asking friends and family to sponsor you, you will raise vital funds to help us continue to provide care and support, free of charge, for patients and their families. “All heroes are encouraged to arrive in their costumes ready to leap into action and help raise funds for their local hospice. “If you’d like to take on the challenge in true hero style, St Giles capes can be pre-ordered or bought on the day for a £5 donation. “At St Giles our heroes are the people who support our events and especially our dedicated supporters and volunteers who help to ensure that we can continue to provide our care to local patients and their families. “We’re incredibly grateful to our communities for their continued support and generosity.” Zoe Wright, St Giles Hospice

To sign up to the St Giles Hospice Hero Walk, visit www.stgileshospice.com/herowalk.