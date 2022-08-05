A leading Coldplay tribute act are coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

Coldplace will be at the city theatre on 2nd October.

Frontman Shane Crofts said preparations were well under way for the tour.

“We’ve been busy studying the brand new Coldplay sets and have also had a chat with Phil Harvey from Coldplay about their new style and the brand new tracks. “He’s really looking forwards to seeing our interpretation of Coloratura, as it’s such a long song.” Shane Crofts

Shane added that the band were looking forward to extending the show from their last tour.

“We don’t want to give too much away, but we can say that there will be even more lasers on stage and lots of flashing lights on our instruments. “We will be using the Xylobands that Coldplay use, as they really do give the edge to the show, and they will look even more amazing alongside all the extra lights we’re using too. “It’s going to be our biggest challenge yet to recreate their show as it’s such a big atmosphere in a small intimate environment in the theatres, however, we are confident that Coldplay will be pleased with the result.” Shane Crofts

Tickets are £23 and can be booked online.