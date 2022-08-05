A councillor is calling on local people to support a new community initiative to help Lichfield families facing the cost of new school uniforms this summer.

Donation points are being set up around the city where people can drop off good quality, used items such as skirts, trousers and jumpers.

Cllr Dave Robertson, leader of the Labour group at Lichfield City Council, said the scheme would offer a helping hand to those struggling with the cost of living crisis.

“The price of school uniform can be a struggle for families even in a normal year – and this is far from a normal year. “With inflation rising as it is, and many people’s pay not keeping up with price increases, now is the time to do everything we can to help squeezed household budgets. “I’m really excited about being able to get involved with this great idea which will be able to help parents and families at what can already be an expensive time of year. “It’s also brilliant to see volunteers from the community, churches and local businesses mucking in and helping out. Without this co-working we wouldn’t be able put this together.” Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield City Council

Washed, good quality items of uniform can be dropped off between 6th and 16th August at:

Tesco Extra, Church Street

The Shop, Chapel Lane

Life Church, Netherstowe(10am -12noon on 9th and 16th August and 12.30pm-2.30pm 10th August only)

St Michaels Church, Church Steet (9am – 12noon Mon – Fri)

Donations will be collected by volunteers and then sorted before being distributed to families later this month.

Uniform for schools who run their own exchange schemes will be passed on to them to distribute.

Ann Hughes, who is coordinating the volunteer effort, said:

“I’m really pleased to be supporting the back to school bank. “We need to do what we can to help tackle this cost of living emergency. “It’s great that we are also reducing clothing waste and doing our bit to help protect the environment.” Ann Hughes

Collections can also be arranged for people unable to reach a donation point. For details email SecLabLichCity@gmail.com.