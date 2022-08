People are being invited to get in the saddle for a bike ride in Lichfield this weekend.

The Tour de Lichfield will see families able to take part in a ride to parks and open spaces across the city.

The Lichfield Re:Cycle group will head off from Lakeside Bistro in Beacon Park at 11am on Sunday (7th August).

The ride will cover eight miles and take around an hour and a half.

The group will meet at 10.30am.