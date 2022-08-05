Community groups across Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to apply to a fund designed to support projects that will have a positive impact on the local area.

The Councillor Local Community Fund, which is in the second year of a two-year pilot at Lichfield District Council.

It seems each councillor have a £300 pot to award, with the money given out to approved projects on a first come, first served basis.

Applications can be made to more than one elected representative in a ward or across different areas up to a maximum of £900 – but must be submitted by 30th November.

Eligible projects must demonstrate their benefit to the local community.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, Cllr Richard Cox, said:

“Community groups play a vitally important role in the functioning of the district and a small amount of money can make a huge difference to their work.

“I hope many of them, and many individuals, will apply.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

For more details and to apply for funding visit the Lichfield District Council website.