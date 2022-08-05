Workers at a distribution centre in Fradley are to receive a 9.5% pay rise.

Bosses at Pertemps, which manages the workforce at the Tesco facility, said the increase would help employees manage the cost of living crisis.

Kev Rooney, distribution centre manager at Tesco Lichfield, said:

“We know people are our biggest asset and it was important to us to recognise that.

“There are rising costs everywhere and we wanted to ensure that our staff at Tesco Lichfield were compensated for this and rewarded for their hard work.

“Other changes are being offered as well, with pay parity from day-one rather than new starters on a lower rate during their probation and great performance incentives.

“The loyalty our workers show is fantastic, and we hope that these positive changes will not only help us keep our talent, but also attract more in the local area.”

Kev Rooney, Tesco