A Shenstone garden centre is on the lookout for the best local green-fingered talent

Dobbies has launched the Not Your Average Gardener awards.

Judged by broadcaster Jo Whiley, Dobbies’ horticultural director, Marcus Eyles, ITV This Morning’s Daisy Payne and gardening influencer Henry Agg, four winners from across the country will win up to £5,000 in prizes and a consultation on how to improve their green spaces.

Judge Jo Whiley said:

“Gardening is a huge passion of mine, and I would encourage anyone to try it as a hobby. Being out in your green space, no matter the size, is a great chance to take a moment for your own wellbeing. “I’m really excited to be on Dobbies’ judging panel this year. Whether a houseplant enthusiast, a keen gardener growing fruit and vegetables on an apartment balcony, a child discovering ways to make their green space bloom or gardening newbie creating plant borders, I’m excited to hear how Brits are giving gardening a go no matter their space or experience.” Jo Whiley

There are four categories for the Not Your Average Gardener Awards, including Most Sustainable Gardener, Best Mini Garden Makeover, Best Houseplant Parent and Best Young Gardener (under 16 years).

Dobbies’ horticultural director, Marcus Eyles, said:

“We’ve seen a positive increase in gardening over the past year, with customers across Shenstone looking to try something new in their green space. At Dobbies we’re always on the lookout for passionate gardeners and our Not Your Average Gardener Awards are a great opportunity to shine a light on talent across Britain.” Marcus Eyles

The deadline for entries is 26th August.

For more information visit the Dobbies website.