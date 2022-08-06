A fun day in Beacon Park has been hailed a success by organisers.
The event saw youngsters enjoy activities such as inflatables, a carousel and games.
There were also races in celebration of the Commonwealth Games with prizes, stalls and an appearance by the park mascot Ranger Ted.
Ruth Piddington, Lichfield District Council’s community and education officer, said:
“The fun day was well-attended and enjoyed by many.
“A big thank you to all the organisations and businesses that supported the event including Lakeside Bistro for its kind donation of gift vouchers for prizes in the races.”Ruth Piddington, Lichfield District Council
